Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Mumbai fake COVID-19 vaccine camp: Woman held for providing false certificates

    Mumbai fake COVID-19 vaccine camp: Woman held for providing false certificates

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    A woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the bogus vaccination drive held at a residential society in suburban Kandivali last month, police said, adding she used to provide fake ID cards and certificates to co-accused in the case.

    Mumbai fake COVID-19 vaccine camp: Woman held for providing false certificates
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Tiger Global-backed Bright Health raises $924 million in US IPO

    Next Article

    COVID-19: Thane first civic body in MMR to complete 5 lakh vaccinations, says Mayor Naresh Mhaske

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Power Grid Corp228.60 -3.65
    Reliance2,177.90 -27.45
    IOC111.60 -1.30
    Cipla948.00 -9.75
    NTPC116.10 -1.15
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Power Grid Corp228.75 -3.45
    Reliance2,178.35 -26.75
    NTPC116.00 -1.25
    Dr Reddys Labs5,264.85 -34.90
    Bharti Airtel530.65 -3.45
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Power Grid Corp228.60 -3.65 -1.57
    Reliance2,177.90 -27.45 -1.24
    IOC111.60 -1.30 -1.15
    Cipla948.00 -9.75 -1.02
    NTPC116.10 -1.15 -0.98
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Power Grid Corp228.75 -3.45 -1.49
    Reliance2,178.35 -26.75 -1.21
    NTPC116.00 -1.25 -1.07
    Dr Reddys Labs5,264.85 -34.90 -0.66
    Bharti Airtel530.65 -3.45 -0.65

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2250-0.0450-0.06
    Euro-Rupee88.52100.10900.12
    Pound-Rupee103.61100.11900.11
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66980.00070.11
    View More