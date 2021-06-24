Mumbai fake COVID-19 vaccine camp: Woman held for providing false certificates

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
A woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the bogus vaccination drive held at a residential society in suburban Kandivali last month, police said, adding she used to provide fake ID cards and certificates to co-accused in the case.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Power Grid Corp
|228.60
|-3.65
|Reliance
|2,177.90
|-27.45
|IOC
|111.60
|-1.30
|Cipla
|948.00
|-9.75
|NTPC
|116.10
|-1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Power Grid Corp
|228.60
|-3.65
|-1.57
|Reliance
|2,177.90
|-27.45
|-1.24
|IOC
|111.60
|-1.30
|-1.15
|Cipla
|948.00
|-9.75
|-1.02
|NTPC
|116.10
|-1.15
|-0.98
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2250
|-0.0450
|-0.06
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5210
|0.1090
|0.12
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6110
|0.1190
|0.11
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6698
|0.0007
|0.11