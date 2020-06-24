Healthcare Mumbai expands COVID-19 testing capacity, to start rapid antigen tests in containment zones, hotspots Updated : June 24, 2020 06:37 AM IST Adding rapid antigen testing will expand the city’s testing capacity to 15,000 per day from nearly 10,000 now, BMC said. About 60% of Mumbai’s current testing capacity is with the private labs. Mumbai has so far done 2,94,861 RT-PCR COVID-19 tests. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply