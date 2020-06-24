Mumbai expands COVID-19 testing capacity, to start rapid antigen tests in containment zones, hotspots

Just as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) allowed use of rapid antigen tests, Mumbai has already embarked on "Mission Universal Testing". The city's civic body says it will be procuring one lakh antigen testing kits that will report COVID-19 test results in 30 minutes to 1 hour. BMC plans to start using rapid antigen tests for high risk contacts, healthcare workers and in containment zones and hotspots.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC, told CNBC-TV18, “We will be starting rapid antigen testing in 2 days in Mumbai. This will scale up our capacity & also increase turnaround time as against the RT-PCR test."

Adding rapid antigen testing will expand the city’s testing capacity to 15,000 per day from nearly 10,000 now, Kakani added. About 60% of Mumbai’s current testing capacity is with the private labs. Mumbai has so far done 2,94,861 RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.​

BMC will be procuring the rapid antigen test kits, costing Rs 450 per kit, from South Korean firm SD Biosensors, currently the only company with the test kits approved by ICMR.

Antigen detection test, also known as Standard Q COVID-19 Ag test, does not require any specialised machine. These rapid antigen tests check for antibodies, which are produced in response to a pathogen (‘antigen’). Antigen-based tests are rapid diagnostic tests, done with a finger prick, and give results in 30 minutes to an hour versus nearly 5-6 hours taken by the RT-PCR test.

However, according to the testing protocol, while every positive will be treated as ‘true positive’, every sample that is tested negative by the rapid antigen test has to be compulsorily re-tested in the gold standard RT-PCR tests. “Since all high-risk contacts are to be tested once after 5 days of exposure, rapid antigen tests will be very useful in reducing the load on RT-PCR. Only negative tests will have to re-tested,” Kakani added.

Rapid antigen test kits will be used in all Mumbai municipal hospitals, government hospitals as well as COVID treatment centres and are expected to speed up the process of preventing spread by testing suspects immediately. Delhi started using rapid antigen testing last week in containment zones.

BMC in a statement also said it has requested 35 large private hospitals in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation area to purchase and use these government approved antigen test kits.

Kakani said BMC is taking a strict view on private labs who are taking more samples than their testing capacities and delaying the test results. Private lab Metropolis has been banned by Mumbai civic body for 4 weeks on a similar charge. “We have enough capacity, so one or two private labs not working does not affect our operations, but private labs need to adhere to guidelines,” Kakani added.