Mumbai expands COVID-19 testing capacity, to start rapid antigen tests in containment zones, hotspots

Updated : June 24, 2020 06:37 AM IST

Adding rapid antigen testing will expand the city’s testing capacity to 15,000 per day from nearly 10,000 now, BMC said.
About 60% of Mumbai’s current testing capacity is with the private labs.
Mumbai has so far done 2,94,861 RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.​
