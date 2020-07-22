  • SENSEX
Mumbai COVID-19 situation 'in control': BMC official

Updated : July 22, 2020 09:34 AM IST

Everyday, 6,000 to 7,000 tests are being done and most of the citizens are following the safety protocols, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI.
The city has been daily reporting less than 1,500 COVID-19 cases since the last many days. "The situation is in control," Kakani said.
