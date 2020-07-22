Healthcare Mumbai COVID-19 situation 'in control': BMC official Updated : July 22, 2020 09:34 AM IST Everyday, 6,000 to 7,000 tests are being done and most of the citizens are following the safety protocols, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI. The city has been daily reporting less than 1,500 COVID-19 cases since the last many days. "The situation is in control," Kakani said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply