Business Mumbai COVID-19 cases may rise in July, BMC says ready to handle surge Updated : June 25, 2020 08:48 PM IST A massive reconciliation process to record all old deaths as per COVID protocols is underway and this will be a regular process now The BMC has so far received 200 complaints of private hospitals overcharging for COVID-19 treatment despite the state-imposed cap.