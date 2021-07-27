Mumbai adds 299 COVID-19 cases, lowest after April 2020; daily fatalities at 8

Mumbai on Monday reported 299 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest single-day addition after April 2020, and eight fatalities, the city civic body said. With the new additions, Mumbai's overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 7,34,418 and the death toll to 15,784.

The count of recoveries in Mumbai jumped to 7,10,849 on Monday after 501 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. At 299, the metropolis has logged less than 300 new infections in a day for the first time after April last year. The city's count of COVID-19 cases went on rising rapidly after April 2020. This year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4 whereas the lowest 328 cases were reported on February 1. Notably, the city has been logging less than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the last 10 days in a row, though the daily count of fatalities remained in the range of eight to 14 in this period.

With 24,989 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai has gone up to 79,90,319, as per the BMC. The case growth rate in Mumbai between July 19 to July 25 dipped to 0.05 percent whereas the average doubling rate of cases now stands at 1,324 days, the civic body said. Mumbai is now left with only three containment zones spread in chawls and slums. The number of sealed buildings stands at 60.