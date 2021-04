The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has informed that 40 out of 73 private COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city will not be functional on Thursday, April 29, due to a shortage of vaccines.

In an appeal, the BMC requested that only the people eligible for the second dose should come for vaccination on April 29.

"The stock of COVID vaccine available in Mumbai has almost run out today (April 28, 2021). Due to this, 40 out of 73 private vaccination centers in Mumbai will not be vaccinating on Thursday, April 29, 2021, the BMC said.

The BMC has also issued a list of the private vaccination centres which will remain shut.

The civic body said that the remaining 33 private vaccination centres are also available for limited vaccination and because of this the citizens arriving for the second dose will be vaccinated with priority as long as the vaccine will be available.

#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate CVCs that have exhausted their stocks: Worli Koliwada Maa Hospital Ramabai Thackeray VD Savarkar Mithaghar MT Agrawal Wockhardt Prince Ali Khan Lilavati Shree Balaji (Malad) Zen Multispeciality CAMA RCF (Chembur)#MyBMCUpdate #MumbaiVaccinationUpdate https://t.co/P3S28dYGWb — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 28, 2021

It added that if it receives new stocks, vaccination will begin on Thursday at government and municipal hospital centres.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has recorded 4,966 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total caseload in the city to 6,40,507. As many as 5,60,401 people have recovered from the infection in Mumbai so far.

BMC has notified about the shut centres due to a shortage of vaccines on the day when the registration for vaccination for all adults started.

The Union government on April 19 had announced vaccination for all above 18 years of age starting May 1. It also gave permission to state governments and private hospitals to buy vaccines from manufacturers directly.

Registration for the eligible age groups for the vaccination has started from 4 pm on April 28 as potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.