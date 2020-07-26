Business Multiplexes hopeful of resuming operations in unlock 3.0 Updated : July 26, 2020 06:16 PM IST Inside multiplexes, high-risk touchpoints such as seats, doors, door handles and handrails will be disinfected before the start of each show. Along with the online paperless ticket booking, patrons will also be encouraged to utilise the digital platforms for placing F&B orders and making payments to reduce direct physical contact. While there is no formal word from the government to the cinema halls on restarting operations, the multiplexes believe that August will be the right time to reopen. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply