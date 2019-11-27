Healthcare
Multinational pharma companies to sustain momentum in India, says CLSA
Updated : November 27, 2019 11:21 AM IST
A focus on growing key brands and increasing acceptance of patented products has boosted the performance of multinational pharma companies in India, brokerage firm CLSA said.
The multiplier effect generated by power brands and launches from parent’s pipeline should sustain this trend, it added.
