Multinational pharma companies to sustain momentum in India, says CLSA

A focus on growing key brands and increasing acceptance of patented products has boosted the performance of multinational pharma companies in India, brokerage firm CLSA said in a report.

The multiplier effect generated by power brands and launches from parent’s pipeline should sustain this trend, it added.

MNCs (global pharma innovators’ listed Indian subsidiaries) have witnessed an improved performance over the last 12-18 months. Revenue and EBITDA growth have been in strong double-digits.

As per IQVIA, MNCs have a 20 percent market share, with Abbott (Abbott India, Abbott Ltd) accounting for 6.4 percent, GSK India 3 percent, Pfizer India 2.1 percent, and Sanofi India 2 percent.

MNC stocks have outperformed local peers for the first time in over a decade and have also significantly outperformed the Nifty over the last 18 months, the report noted.

Power brands prevalent in underpenetrated therapies, such as diabetes, thyroid diseases and cancer, have the potential to generate a multiplier effect over the next few years.

"We expect the Indian pharma market to enjoy a 10 percent CAGR, reaching $55 billion by 2030, due to a rise in chronic ailments. Strengthened intellectual property right (IPR) laws make it attractive for parents of MNCs to launch new products in India and momentum should boost expansion," the report said.

Further, the brokerage also mentioned about the disruption in the Indian pharma sector led by the government’s drive to reduce healthcare costs.

However, CLSA believes that MNCs patented-product portfolios and power brands are better placed to withstand such disruption.