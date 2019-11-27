#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
Multinational pharma companies to sustain momentum in India, says CLSA

November 27, 2019

A focus on growing key brands and increasing acceptance of patented products has boosted the performance of multinational pharma companies in India, brokerage firm CLSA said.
The multiplier effect generated by power brands and launches from parent’s pipeline should sustain this trend, it added.
cnbc two logos
