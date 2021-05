India is staring at a new challenge as the number of cases of COVID-induced Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) infections among COVID-19 patients is on the rise.

The Central government issued an advisory on May 9 for screening, diagnosis and management of the Mucormycosis infections as several states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have reported a number of cases.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday (May 11) said there could be over 2,000 Mucormycosis patients in the state and the number of cases could be increasing. Besides, several patients have lost their eyesight to the infections in the last month.

The malignant Black Fungus disease is causing damage to the nose, eyes, and sometimes the brain of 'vulnerable' patients who are COVID-positive or have just recuperated from the infections.

Here is all you need to know about Mucormycosis (or Black Fungus).

What's Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis (or zygomycosis) is a critical fungal infection that is caused by a group of molds (a type of fungus) known as mucormycetes, according to the US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention.

Molds are already present in the environment — soil, plants, manure and decaying fruits and vegetables.

The infection attacks people with comorbidities or weak immunity. Thus, those who recuperate from COVID-19 but have comorbidities — such as diabetes, kidney infection, heart disease or cancer — are the most vulnerable.

The infection can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immune-compromised patients.

Mucormycosis: Transmission and Diagnosis

In an advisory, the Central government has stated that Black Fungus mainly affects people who are on 'medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens'.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, “Mucormycosis, if uncared for, may turn fatal. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air.”

The first signs of the infection include — face numbness, swelling in the eyes, and nose obstructions on one side, nasal discharge (blackish/bloody), loosening of teeth, shortness of breath, bloody vomits, altered mental status, chest pain, gastrointestinal bleeding and abdominal pain, among others.

Mucormycosis: Prevention and Treatment

Doctors suggest that the vital parameters like blood glucose level, oxygen level etc. of 'vulnerable' patients should be monitored regularly after they recover from COVID-19. The fatality rate is high in Black Fungus infections as most of the patients come for medical care only after the symptoms intensify.

The Central government advisory issued on May 9 said that Black Fungus can be prevented by 'controlling diabetes, discontinuing immunomodulating drugs, reducing steroids and extensive surgical debridement- to remove all necrotic materials'.

Amphotercin-B is being used as the key medicine in treating Black Fungus patients in India.

Given the surge in demand, the Central government is engaging with the manufacturers to ramp up production of the drug. Also, the states have been requested to use the drug judiciously. The states and Union Territories will get the supply of the drug from May 10 to May 31, 2021, an official release mentioned.

The more sophisticated treatment method is administering a dose of anti-fungal intravenous injection (costing Rs 3,500 per jab) every day for about eight weeks. Some cases of Mucormycosis may eventually require surgery.