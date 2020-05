The Madhya Pradesh government has made arrangements to ensure migrants don't have to walk to return to their homes within the state, apart from setting up transit points in border districts to provide them food and to relax.

These facilities have been provided since thousands of migrant labourers were returning to their hometowns on foot, including those who have to cross Madhya Pradesh to reach their native states.

State Additional Chief Secretary and Corona Control Room incharge ICP Kesri has issued instructions in this regard to the district magistrates and superintendents of police concerned.

He said that the officers must ensure proper arrangements of food, water and relaxation of returnees at transit points, besides health facilities and social distancing. From there, buses should be pressed into service to send them to their home districts or till the state borders if they are transiting.

These transit points are being set up at Devas and Guna to ferry these people via Sendhwa, Devas, Guna and Shivpuri to Jhansi on the state's border with Uttar Pradesh, and Guna-Shivpuri-Gawalior-Bhind route towards Mahoba.