  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Mother of invention: The new gadgets dreamt up to fight coronavirus

Updated : April 01, 2020 02:40 PM IST

In Seattle, brothers Joseph and Matthew Toles and their friend Justin Ith, who own a young company called Slightly Robot, had developed a wristband after college aimed at reducing compulsive skin-picking, nail-biting, and hair-pulling.
Scylla, a US-based AI company has re-deployed its AI analytics software to measure the temperature of a person's forehead, sending out an alert if it detects a fever.
Mother of invention: The new gadgets dreamt up to fight coronavirus

You May Also Like

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for kin of healthcare staff if die while treating coronavirus cases

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for kin of healthcare staff if die while treating coronavirus cases

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 1,203 points lower, Nifty below 8,300 as coronavirus cases rise

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 1,203 points lower, Nifty below 8,300 as coronavirus cases rise

Azim Premji Foundation, Wipro commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle coronavirus crisis

Azim Premji Foundation, Wipro commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle coronavirus crisis

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement