Most of India under lockdown as coronavirus appears in small towns

Updated : March 24, 2020 03:36 PM IST

Health researchers have warned that more than a million people in India could be infected with the coronavirus by mid-May.
A health official in the western state of Maharashtra said new cases were staring to appear in small towns after a first wave emerged in big cities like Mumbai.
A new concern in the northern Indian state of Punjab was the risk of infection from an estimated 90,000 overseas Indians who had travelled back to their ancestral homeland, the state government's top health official, Balbir Singh Sidhu.
