Healthcare Most Indians feel helpless, disconnected at home during lockdown: Survey Updated : May 07, 2020 09:59 AM IST Clean environment is a silver lining in these dark days. Self isolation has also carved "my space" in the lives of people at home. Loss of jobs/cash crunch, pay cuts, health risks are haunting everyone and the pandemic has put most in a common league to fight between life and livelihood.