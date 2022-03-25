More transmissible Omicron sub-variant BA.2 driving infections in US; what we know so far

COVID-19 has reared its head again in different parts of the world, especially in northeastern US, with a new Omicron sub-variant, BA.2, becoming a predominant source of infections, reports said.

Also known as the ‘stealth Omicron' as it shows fewer symptoms, the BA.2 sub-variant is more transmissible than earlier sub-variants, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday. It is driving a spike in the number of cases in China, Hong Kong and Europe.

According to the WHO, the sub-variant does not appear to cause a more severe disease and there are indications from early data that antibodies from the Omicron strain protect against reinfection with BA.2, Hindustan Times reported.

What is the BA.2 sub-variant?

BA.2 is a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The sub-variant was responsible for 86 percent of the cases reported globally to the WHO between February 16 and March 17. Although its origin is still unclear, it has become a dominant strain across the world.

The B.1.1.529 variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is popularly known as the Omicron strain, has three main subvariants in its lineage -- BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3. The BA.1 sub-variant was first detected in November 2021 in South Africa.

Although scientists are of the opinion that all sub-variants of Omicron emerged around the same time, the BA.1 sub-variant was responsible for the spike in infections in the end of 2021 in the northern hemisphere.

Why is BA.2 called a 'stealth' variant?

Some scientists have termed the BA.2 as the "stealth" variant as it contains mutations that could make it harder to differentiate from the Delta variant, unlike the BA.1 variant. However, the infections are primarily mild or asymptomatic cases.

Is it more dangerous?

Although the BA.2 sub-variant is more transmissible than the BA.1, it is not more virulent, immunologists Prakash Nagarkatti and Mitzi Nagarkatti of the University of South Carolina told news agency PTI.

According to recent studies in Denmark and the UK, the BA.2 may pose a similar risk of hospitalisation as BA.1.

Although the COVID-19 strains have evolved considerably since the vaccines were first developed, they are still effective, New York Times News Service quoted Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, as saying.

“Our vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against both of the sublineages of BA.1 and BA.2,” she said.

Infections in US

At present, the US is registering an average of 28,600 cases per day, down from the last peak of over 800,000 average daily infections witnessed in January, AFP reported.

There is a small spike in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in New York state and New York City, Rochelle Walensky, director of Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told reporters.

There have been “some increases in people in hospital with COVID-19 in New England, specifically where the BA.2 variant has been reaching levels above 50 percent (prevalence)," she said.

At present, the BA.2 sub-variant accounts for 35 percent of cases in the US and is expected to become dominant soon.