Quitting smoking is one of the most common resolutions people take. An average smoker makes around 30 quitting attempts. At any given point of time, as many as 70 percent of people are willing to quit smoking, yet merely 6 percent succeed in doing so.
QuitSure has emerged as one of the leading mobile app, in 2022, by helping more that 50,000 people, who transformed from smokers to non-smokers.
Founded by a team of Stanford, IIT and IIM alumni in 2020, QuitSure is a 6-Day app based program built on the scientific principles of psychological conditioning and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. A user has to spend only 1 to 1.5 hrs a day; read the content thoroughly, watch the daily videos and perform the exercises mindfully. This psychological app has a high success rate of 71 percent (based on a 6-month research study) and is available in 150+ countries on Google PlayStore and AppStore, the company said.
The app claims that they address the psychological dependency that smokers have on cigarettes; because mental addiction can only be remedied with psychological conditioning.
"This pocket psychologist puts smokers in the right mindset and makes them happy about quitting. It also offers guidance from expert coaches and has an active community of over 25,000 people (forming the second largest quitting smoking facebook community group)," it said.
More than 50,000 smokers have embraced smoke-free life in 2022 with QuitSure
