More than 1.89 crore unutilised COVID vaccine doses available with states, Union Territories: Govt

More than 1.89 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Two crore vaccine doses have been administered in the first 72 hours of the implementation of the new revised guidelines of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, the ministry said.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|703.30
|-15.40
|Coal India
|146.35
|-2.10
|ONGC
|121.70
|-1.65
|Reliance
|2,176.10
|-29.25
|IOC
|111.60
|-1.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,175.15
|-29.95
|Bharti Airtel
|528.00
|-6.10
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,195.00
|-85.80
|Power Grid Corp
|230.60
|-1.60
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,268.40
|-31.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,553.75
|50.60
|TCS
|3,364.75
|103.35
|JSW Steel
|678.50
|13.00
|Tech Mahindra
|1,075.25
|18.80
|HDFC Bank
|1,509.00
|23.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,552.90
|50.05
|TCS
|3,363.85
|101.75
|Tech Mahindra
|1,075.30
|19.05
|HDFC Bank
|1,508.90
|23.75
|Larsen
|1,501.85
|22.05
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2200
|-0.0500
|-0.07
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5160
|0.1040
|0.12
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6780
|0.1860
|0.18
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6694
|0.0003
|0.04