More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

Updated : September 10, 2020 12:41 PM IST

The sample of cats looked at included 46 abandoned from 3 animal shelters, 41 from 5 pet hospitals, and 15 cats were from COVID-19 patient families, the researchers said.
They noted that the three cats with the highest levels of antibodies were all owned by patients who had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
