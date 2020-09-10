Healthcare More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study Updated : September 10, 2020 12:41 PM IST The sample of cats looked at included 46 abandoned from 3 animal shelters, 41 from 5 pet hospitals, and 15 cats were from COVID-19 patient families, the researchers said. They noted that the three cats with the highest levels of antibodies were all owned by patients who had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply