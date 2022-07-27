Serum may import monkeypox vaccines — A look at some vaccines approved for treatment

With over 16,000 monkeypox cases being reported worldwide, countries have started procuring and administering vaccines to curb the spread of infection.

There has been no update on monkeypox vaccines from the Indian health ministry. However, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla recently said his company was in talks with Danish firm Bavarian Nordic to import a small batch of vaccines.

"In case of a collaboration, it could take two to three months to import the vaccine into the country," Poonawalla was quoted as saying in an interview with news channel NDTV.

India has reported four monkeypox cases so far — three in Kerala and one in Delhi. Speaking about initiating local development of the vaccine, Poonawalla said the SII would have to wait and watch for a few months to assess the real demand scenario.

Monkeypox vaccines in circulation right now

While India still has not recommended or set guidelines for vaccination against monkeypox, several other countries have started procuring vaccines for the same. Smallpox vaccines are said to be effective against monkeypox as well.

"Vaccination against smallpox was demonstrated through several observational studies to be about 85 percent effective in preventing monkeypox," the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), JYNNEOS is a vaccine indicated for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older who are at high risk for monkeypox infection.

JYNNEOS is manufactured by Danish company Bavarian Nordic. Currently, this is the only FDA-approved vaccine for the prevention of monkeypox disease. It's a two-dose vaccine (0.5 mL each) administered four weeks apart. People are considered fully vaccinated about two weeks after their second shot of JYNNEOS.

"Vaccination with JYNNEOS may not protect all recipients," the FDA noted. In 2019, the health agency said, "JYNNEOS will be available for those determined to be at high risk of either smallpox or monkeypox infection."

Meanwhile, ACAM2000 is another vaccine "licensed by the FDA for use against smallpox; allowed for use against monkeypox under an Expanded Access IND, which requires informed consent along with submission of additional forms", according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Not just the US but other countries, including Israel, France and the European Union , have started procuring vaccines to fight monkeypox. Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic said the European Commission had permitted its Imvanex vaccine to be marketed as protection against monkeypox, as recommended last week by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In the US, the vaccine is available under the brand name Jynneos.

Moreover, there is one antiviral treatment against monkeypox authorised in the EU — Tecovirimat — the European medicines agency said. It is also authorised to treat smallpox and cowpox.

Monkeypox vaccination in India

India was declared free of smallpox in the late 1970s, following which it stopped manufacturing vaccines and the children born after that were not administered with it. This puts millennials and the generations after them at more risk.

"At present, the original (first-generation) smallpox vaccines are no longer available to the general public," the WHO said.

Experts believe that mass vaccination is not required. A WHO official emphasised that mass vaccination was unnecessary, but the global agency recommended post-exposure vaccination.

Dr Lewis said that mass vaccination was not required, but the WHO had recommended post-exposure vaccination. "Vaccine sharing should be done according to public health needs, country by country and location by location. Not all regions had the same epidemiology," she explained.