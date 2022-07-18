From symptoms to precautionary measures, Centre releases guidelines to prevent spread of Monkeypox

    Home

    Centre releases guidelines to prevent Monkeypox spread – check for precautionary measures here

    IST (Published)
    The government rushed its high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala after the state reported first confirmed of Monkeypox. The Kerala government also intensified the preventive measures against it. Read on to know how you can prevent yourself from contracting the disease.

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released new guidelines for the management of the Monkeypox disease after India's first case was reported in Kerala's Kollam district last week. The government rushed its high-level multi-disciplinary team to the state for supporting it in public health interventions.
    To create awareness about the disease, it has released a set of guidelines and precautions one must take to prevent contracting the disease. But first, let's take a look at the symptoms:
    Symptoms of Monkeypox
    are similar to that of smallpox. These include:
    1. Fever
    2. Skin rash
    3. Headache, muscle and body pain
    4. Soar throat and cough
    5. Weakness
    6. Chills and/or sweats
    After contacting Monkeypox, one can face several complications like pain in the eyes, blurry vision, shortness of breath and chest pain.
    After identifying the symptoms, taking precautionary measures are key to stopping the spread of the novel Monkeypox virus.
    The government recommends that the person, confirmed with Monkeypox, must be isolated. A health facility must be informed immediately. Also, one must avoid contact with contamination and maintain hand hygiene. It is also advised to protect frontline health workers, and use masks and gloves when caring for patients.
    How can one contract Monkeypox?
    Besides the Centre, the Kerala government also intensified the preventive measures against Monkeypox. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the health department is also observing those with chicken pox or similar symptoms in order to ensure that they do not have monkeypox. She said training for monkeypox prevention is being held in a comprehensive manner and over 1,200 health workers have been trained.
    India's first Monkeypox case
    The nation's first case of Monkeypox was confirmed in Kerala. The person infected with the virus had reportedly returned from the UAE on July 12. All his contacts were identified and 11 of his co-passengers, his family members, an auto-driver, a taxi driver and a dermatologist of a private hospital, where the infected person sought treatment first, were kept under observation.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
