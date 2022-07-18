From symptoms to precautionary measures, Centre releases guidelines to prevent spread of Monkeypox

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released new guidelines for the management of the Monkeypox disease after India's first case was reported in Kerala's Kollam district last week. The government rushed its high-level multi-disciplinary team to the state for supporting it in public health interventions.

To create awareness about the disease, it has released a set of guidelines and precautions one must take to prevent contracting the disease. But first, let's take a look at the symptoms:

Symptoms of Monkeypox

are similar to that of smallpox. These include:

1. Fever

2. Skin rash

3. Headache, muscle and body pain

4. Soar throat and cough

5. Weakness

6. Chills and/or sweats

After identifying the symptoms, taking precautionary measures are key to stopping the spread of the novel Monkeypox virus.

The government recommends that the person, confirmed with Monkeypox, must be isolated. A health facility must be informed immediately. Also, one must avoid contact with contamination and maintain hand hygiene. It is also advised to protect frontline health workers, and use masks and gloves when caring for patients.

Besides the Centre, the Kerala government also intensified the preventive measures against Monkeypox. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the health department is also observing those with chicken pox or similar symptoms in order to ensure that they do not have monkeypox. She said training for monkeypox prevention is being held in a comprehensive manner and over 1,200 health workers have been trained.

