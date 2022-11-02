Monkeypox outbreak still a global health emergency — WHO lists reasons for concern

Mini
As per the data released by the World Health Organization (WHO), 77,264 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across 109 countries and 36 deaths related to the infection have been reported (as of November 1).
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency.
"...the event continues to meet the IHR criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)," the WHO said citing the consensus view of the Committee.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accepted the Committee’s advice and issued "temporary recommendations".
What's the concern now?
As per the WHO data, 77,264 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across 109 countries and 36 deaths related to the infection have been reported (as of November 1).
ALSO READ | First suspected case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission reported — other animals that can be infected with the virus
The WHO listed six-seven primary reasons for the ongoing concern. These include:
What is WHO's temporary recommendation?
