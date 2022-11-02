Monkeypox outbreak still a global health emergency — WHO lists reasons for concern

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    healthcare News

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    As per the data released by the World Health Organization (WHO), 77,264 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across 109 countries and 36 deaths related to the infection have been reported (as of November 1).

    The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency.

    "...the event continues to meet the IHR criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)," the WHO said citing the consensus view of the Committee.
    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accepted the Committee’s advice and issued "temporary recommendations".
    What's the concern now?
    As per the WHO data, 77,264 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across 109 countries and 36 deaths related to the infection have been reported (as of November 1).
    ALSO READ | First suspected case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission reported — other animals that can be infected with the virus
    The WHO listed six-seven primary reasons for the ongoing concern. These include:
    • Continuing transmission in some regions
    • Continuing preparedness and response inequity within and between WHO Member States
    • Potential for greater health impact in vulnerable populations
    • Risk of stigma & discrimination
    • Weak health systems in some developing countries leading to under-reporting
    • Lack of equitable access to diagnostics, antiviral & vaccines
    • Research gaps
      • What is WHO's temporary recommendation?
      • Countries should undertake surveillance
      • Be ready to engage in outbreak response for suspected cases, "since any case from any source may lead to human-to-human transmission".
      • Some counties may have a history of, or be experiencing, zoonotic transmission or may observe spillback of monkeypox from humans to animals.
      • Countries, in a position to support scaling up access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, including through technology transfer, should make every effort to do so.
        • ALSO READ | What is the ring vaccination strategy that everybody is talking about
