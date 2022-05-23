Monkeypox spreads to 14 countries; compulsory quarantine in Belgium, vaccines being explored in other nations

As the world continues to reel under COVID-19 and its impacts for the third year, the recent spike in cases of the monkeypox infections has become a cause for concern. Monkeypox is a viral infection common in West and Central Africa which has now spread to Europe and different parts of the world with over 14 countries reporting cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it is working with the affected countries to determine the likely source of infection and to limit transmission. The WHO is also providing guidance and support on surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control and community engagement to control the disease.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease which is usually not fatal. It often has symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a chickenpox-like rash. It is a zoonotic disease that can be transmitted through contact with body fluid droplets of an infected person or animal, as well as through shared items such as food, bedding and towels.

Here is the list of the countries affected by monkeypox, as per data recorded by WHO between May 13 and May 21, 2022

Australia: 1-5 cases

Belgium: 1-5 cases with 1-5 suspected cases

Canada: 1-5 cases with 11-12 suspected cases

France: 1-5 cases with 1-5 suspected cases

Germany: 1-5 cases

Italy: 1-5 cases

Netherlands: 1-5 cases

Portugal: 21-30 cases

Spain: 21-30 cases with 6-10 suspected cases

Sweden: 1-5 cases

United Kingdom: 21-30 cases

United States: 1-5 cases

Countries like Israel, Greece, Austria and Switzerland have also been affected with each reporting one confirmed case.

Meanwhile several countries are taking measures to control the spread of the virus.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has advised immunosuppressed people, pregnant women and children under 12 to avoid contact with any sick person or suspected case. People who are close contacts of those infected are being offered vaccines and told to isolate for up to 21 days.

Belgium had taken a drastic measure to become the first country to introduce compulsory 21-day monkeypox quarantine. The health officials have stated that anyone who comes in contact with the virus or an infected person will have to self-isolate for three weeks.

Vaccines are also being sought to fight the disease. The Canadian government is exploring the possibility of using the smallpox vaccine to protect people from monkeypox infection.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that the monkeypox outbreak is something “everybody should be concerned about”. He also mentioned that US health officials are looking into possible treatments and vaccines for the disease, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile the CDC USA has released travel guidelines for people.

In Spain, the Madrid region saw a concentration of cases and the regional government has closed a sauna linked to most infections.