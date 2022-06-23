Monkeypox outbreak a pandemic, says body of scientists

The World Health Network (WHN), an independent coalition of scientists formed to tackle the COVID-19 threat, declared the monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on June 22.

A Public Health Emergency of International Concern warning is the highest level of global alert that now applies only to the COVID-19 pandemic and polio.

As of 15 June, a total of 2103 confirmed cases and one probable case, including one death, were reported from across 42 nations, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Declaring the monkeypox outbreak a pandemic, WHN said it the spread would not stop without concerted global action and urged the WHO to also make a formal declaration.

The WHO will convene its emergency committee meeting on June 23 to decide whether the continuing outbreak represents a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, AP reported.

The public emergency designation assigned to monkeypox by WHN shows that the outbreak is not limited to a single country or region. It should be addressed immediately to prevent community transmission.

Even though monkeypox has a lower death rate than smallpox, if action is not taken immediately, millions of people could die and several others could become blind and disabled, WHN said.

Monkeypox, which causes severe pain, scarring, blindness and also death, has a greater severity in children. Till now, the outbreak has spared children but they may be infected increasingly as community transmission expands, according to WHN.

The primary reason to declare monkeypox a pandemic was to ensure that a concerted effort across multiple countries is taken to “prevent consequences from becoming worse,” WHN said.

“There is no justification to wait for the monkeypox pandemic to grow further. The best time to act is now,” Mint quoted Yaneer Bar-Yam, President of New England Complex System Institute and Co-Founder of WHN, as saying.

Among the actions that need to be taken are public communication about symptoms, testing, and contact tracing with very few quarantines, the coalition of scientists said.

