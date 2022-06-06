Monkeypox now spread across 27 countries with 780 lab confirmations, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that a total of 780 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported or identified in 27 countries between May 13 and June 2.

While the virus' West African lineage has been identified from sample cases so far, the majority of confirmed cases are with travel histories to nations in Europe and North America rather than West and Central Africa, where the monkeypox virus is endemic.

The countries are located in four WHO regions where the monkeypox virus is not endemic. However, some cases are also reported in small numbers in Nigerian travellers, as they have in the past, WHO said on Sunday.

From January to June 1 this year, 1,408 suspected and 44 confirmed cases were reported from seven endemic countries, resulting in 66 deaths. The World Health Organization said it continues to promote the sharing of information regarding the monkeypox outbreak.

This represents an increase of 523 laboratory-confirmed cases (203 percent) since the disease outbreak news of 29 May, when a total of 257 cases were reported. No deaths have been reported so far in non-endemic countries while only some have been reported from endemic countries.

The majority of reported cases, according to the WHO, have been presented through sexual health or other health services at basic or secondary health care institutions, implying undiagnosed transmission for some time now.

At WHO and in several member states, a clinical and public health incident response has been launched to coordinate complete case findings, contact tracing, laboratory investigation, clinical management, and isolation, among others.

