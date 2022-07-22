New clinical symptoms of Monkeypox found, likely to impact future diagnosis

An international collaboration of doctors has identified new clinical symptoms of monkeypox that were not included in the case definition of the disease earlier. The new findings can help in future diagnosis and better allocation of resources to control the spread of monkeypox.

The international study was led by researchers at Queen Mary University of London. It is the largest case study series to date on monkeypox. The researchers studied 528 confirmed infections registered at 43 sites between April 27 and June 24, 2022. It was carried out in response to the emerging global health threat this diseas poses.

The case series is the result of an international collaboration involving 16 countries, as per The New England Journal of Medicine. It was led by the researchers from the Queen Mary University of London.

How will the study impact future diagnosis of Monkeypox?

The new clinical symptoms of monkeypox will improve future diagnosis and help to slow the spread of the infection. The findings will also help prevent wrong diagnosis. The outcome of the study is likely to assist in allocating the limited global supply of monkeypox vaccines. Currently, there is a global shortage of both vaccines and treatments for human monkeypox infections.

The findings will also help in identification of those most at risk of infection, and in turn help aid the global response to the virus.

What are the new symptoms?

Several infected individuals reviewed during the study showed symptoms that are not recognised in current medical definitions of monkeypox.

These symptoms include single genital lesions and sores on the mouth, or on the anal mucosa, as well as single ulcers. These clinical symptoms are similar to sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which may lead to misdiagnosis. With these symptoms a patient could be admitted for a possible STI treatment instead of monkeypox. This possesses a threat of further transmission of the disease.

Thus, with the new findings the case definition of monkeypox needs to be expanded for doctors to make accurate diagnosis and prevent further transmission.

It is also important that these new clinical symptoms are recognised correctly, and healthcare professionals are educated on how to identify and manage the disease.

