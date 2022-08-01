22-year-old man who died in Kerala tests positive for monkeypox, say sources; probe ordered

A 22-year-old man, who died in Kerala on July 30, tested positive for monkeypox on Monday, sources told news agency PTI. However, there has been no official confirmation on this. If this happens, India would have five monkeypox cases — one in Delhi and four in Kerala.

The man had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where his samples also tested positive for the disease, sources said. They said his samples were taken in the UAE on July 19.

He returned to India on July 21 and was admitted to a hospital in Kerala's Thrissur on July 27. His samples were then sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. "The results came out positive on Monday," the sources were quoted as saying.

"The person had direct contact with only 10 people including family members and few friends. Twenty people have been quarantined so far," Education and Health standing committee Member Renjini said.

Kerala | Village members of Punnayur village panchayat in Thrissur district held a meeting to discuss the situation in the aftermath of the death of a young man who tested positive for monkeypox abroad pic.twitter.com/2tEZvwCfBD — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022 Probe ordered into man's death

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday the health department will examine the reasons behind the death of the man. She noted that she "had no other illness or health problems".

"This particular variant of monkeypox is not as highly virulent or contagious as COVID-19, but it does spread. Comparatively, the mortality rate of this variant is low... we will examine why the 22-year-old man died in this particular case as he had no other illness or health problems," the minister said.

George further said the department will also examine why there was a delay in his hospitalisation after he arrived from the UAE on July 21.

Centre's task force

Meanwhile, the Centre has formed a task force to closely monitor the emerging monkeypox situation in the country. The task force will be headed by NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul.

The task force is expected to provide guidance to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities in the country and explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease, sources told PTI.

Moreover, the National Aids Control Organisation and the Directorate General of Health Services in the Health Ministry have been asked to work on a targeted communication strategy to promote timely reporting, detection of cases and management of cases, sources were quoted as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)