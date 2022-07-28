Monkeypox: India invites bid to develop vaccines; WHO advises to 'reduce sexual partners' | Top developments

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) invited vaccine manufacturers, pharma companies and in-vitro diagnostic industry partners for the development of indigenous vaccines against monkeypox. This came days after India reported its first monkeypox case.

The government floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) for developing monkeypox vaccine, and diagnostic kits in public-private partnership mode. The last date for submission of EoI is August 10. The research body even said the National Institute of Virology has isolated monkeypox virus strain from the samples of an infected patient.

"The ICMR is willing to make available monkeypox virus strain/isolates for undertaking R&D, validation, as well as, manufacturing activities using characterised isolates of monkeypox virus under the joint collaboration in the public-private partnership mode for the following two activities -- development of vaccine candidate against monkeypox disease and diagnostic kits," the objective of the tender read.

Here's all you need to know about monkeypox cases around the world

> Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far. In India, four cases have been reported so far -- Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far. In India, four cases have been reported so far -- one from Delhi and three from Kerala.

> With a majority of monkeypox cases being reported among "men having sex with men", the With a majority of monkeypox cases being reported among "men having sex with men", the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended men to reduce "the number of sexual partners".

"For men who have sex with men, this includes, for the moment, reducing your number of sexual partners, reconsidering sex with new partners, and exchanging contact details with any new partners to enable follow-up if needed," the WHO said.

> Earlier, the WHO noted that 98 percent of monkeypox cases so far are among men who have sex with men. However, it clarified, "...anyone exposed can get monkeypox, which is why WHO recommends that countries take action to reduce the risk of transmission to other vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women and those who are immunosuppressed."

> The WHO also released a statement regarding the "stigma and discrimination" against a particular community because of a disease. "Stigmatising people because of a disease is never ok. Anyone can get or pass on monkeypox, regardless of their sexuality," it said.

> The US became the global monkeypox capital after the country reported a record-breaking 1,048 monkeypox cases, taking the total cases to 4,639. With the new tally, the US has overtaken the Spanish count of 3,738 infections, News 18 reported.