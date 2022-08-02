Delhi, Kerala report new monkeypox cases, India's tally rises to 7

Another monkeypox case was reported in Kerala on Tuesday. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said a 30-year-old man, who had reached Kozhikode airport on July 27 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is undergoing treatment in Malappuram.

On Monday, a 35-year-old Nigerian man, with no recent history of foreign travel, had reportedly tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi. With fresh cases in Delhi and Kerala, India's monkeypox caseload has mounted to seven. So far, two cases have been reported in Delhi and four in Kerala.

According to news agencies, the Nigerian man was admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital two days ago . "His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The report which arrived Monday evening showed he was positive," PTI quoted official sources as saying.

The report also claimed that two suspected monkeypox patients, both Nigerian nationals, have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection, since Sunday. They were diagnosed with fever and rashes. They too do not have any recent travel history and their samples have been sent for testing, sources said.

Meanwhile, officials said Delhi's first monkeypox patient is doing fine and had recovered in 25 days. "We have successfully discharged the patient who was Delhi's first case of monkeypox. The man recovered in 25 days as all symptoms waned away. He went back being very healthy and happy," said Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital, Delhi.

Rajasthan also reported its first suspected case of the disease on Monday with a 20-year-old man being admitted to a government hospital with fever for the past four days and rashes on the body.

Earlier on Monday, a 22-year-old man, who died in Kerala on July 30, tested positive for monkeypox. He was confirmed as the fifth case reported in India. The man had recently returned from the UAE. His 20 contacts including family members, friends, a helper, and others who played football with him are in the high-risk category and are under "self-observation".

With new cases emerging by the day, the Centre has formed a task force to provide guidance to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities in the country and explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease, sources told PTI.