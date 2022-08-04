By CNBCTV18.com

As India's monkeypox tally mounted to nine, the government is set to hold a meeting of experts on Thursday. So far, Delhi has four monkeypox cases, while Kerala has five. Out of them, one patient succumbed to the infection last week.

India reported its ninth monkeypox case late on Wednesday after a 31-year-old Nigerian woman was tested positive in Delhi. She is also the first woman in India to test positive for monkeypox.

The woman was diagnosed with fever and skin lesions and is admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying. They said her samples were sent for testing and the results came positive on Wednesday.

"She was admitted at the LNJP Hospital on Tuesday. The woman is in a stable condition at present," a source said, adding, "There is no information about her travelling abroad recently."

So far, Delhi has four monkeypox cases. The first case had recovered from the disease and was discharged from the LNJP Hospital on Monday. Two other monkeypox patients, also Nigerians, are being treated at the hospital.

In the wake rising monkeypox cases, the Delhi government has set up a total of 70 isolation rooms in government and private hospitals. Sharing the details of arrangements, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 20 isolation rooms have been set up in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, 10 each in GTB hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Kailash Deepak Hospital, MD City Hospital, and Tughlaqabad’s Batra Hospital.

Apart from Delhi, Kerala is another state where monkeypox cases have been reported. There are five cases in the state so far. Out of these five, one succumbed to the infections.

With the growing threat of monkeypox, the Centre is scheduled to hold a meeting of top health experts on Thursday. L Swasticharan, director of Emergency Medical Relief (EMR), will be part of the meet, News 18 reported.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. According to the global health body, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis -- a virus transmitted to humans from animals -- with symptoms similar to smallpox although clinically less severe.