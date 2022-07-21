The expert committee on the monkeypox of the World Health Organization(WHO) will meet on Thursday to decide whether the outbreak is a global health emergency.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will have to take a final call on whether the Public Health Emergency of International Concern(PHEIC) should be declared, based on the advice of the expert committee. Multiple media reports have said that the international body could declare the situation to be a PHEIC, a top alert for an outbreak.

This is the second meeting of the UN body on the monkeypox virus to examine the rising threats due to the virus. Nearly 14,000 monkeypox cases have been reported from more than 70 countries.

Since early May this year, a surge in monkeypox infections has been reported outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

The international health body conducted the first emergency committee meeting on June 23. But a majority of the members held, including chief Tedros, that the situation had not escalated to that situation.

A PHEIC is defined as “an extraordinary event which is determined to constitute a public health risk to other states through the international spread of disease and to potentially require a coordinated international response".

In the recent past, there had been multiple occasions where WHO had declared PHEICS. The most recent outbreak to be declared was COVID-19 in 2020, preceded by Ebola in 2019 and 2014 and Zika virus in 2016.

Former director of the WHO’s Vaccines and Immunisation Department, Jean-Marie Okwo-Bele, is the incumbent chairman of the 16-member emergency committee on monkeypox. The committee brings together virologists, vaccinologists, epidemiologists and experts from its different member nations.

Resembling similar to small pox, this viral infection was first detected in humans in 1970. However, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than already eradicated smallpox.