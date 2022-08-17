By CNBCTV18.com

Mini "Infection among domesticated animals, such as dogs and cats, has never been reported," the Lancet report said. Here's a list of animals which have reported monkeypox infection in the past.

The first suspected case of human-to-dog transmission of the monkeypox virus was reported in France last week. Monkeypox infections were earlier detected in rodents and other wild animals, which can spread the virus to humans. But, the researchers called it the first report of monkeypox infection in a domesticated animal like a dog or cat.

"This is the first incident that we're learning about where there is human-to-animal transmission," Rosamund Lewis, the World Health Organization's lead on monkeypox, was quoted as saying by The Washington Post. Lewis said, "So, on a number of levels, this is new information. It's not surprising information, and it's something that we've been on the watch out for."

The official said it's currently unknown whether an infected dog can pass the monkeypox virus back to people, Live Science reported. Researchers have now called for "further investigation on secondary transmissions via pets".

A report published in the medical journal Lancet last week said an Italian greyhound had contracted the virus in France. The dog belongs to a couple who said they sleep alongside the animal.

The two men were infected with monkeypox after having sex with other partners. They reportedly were wound up with lesions and other symptoms. The greyhound later developed lesions and was diagnosed with the virus, news agency PTI reported. The dog's symptoms developed around 13 days after the men's symptoms.

Animals that can contract the monkeypox virus (as per CDC)

Prairie dogs

Squirrels

Marmots and groundhogs

Chinchillas

Hedgehogs

Shrews

Monkeys

Apes

Giant-pouched rats

Mice (Possibly)

Rats (Possibly)

Dogs

As the reports about the case surfaced, health officials warned people who are infected with monkeypox to stay away from household pets, since the animals could be at risk of catching the virus.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised pets, that come in close contact with a symptomatic person, should be kept at home and away from other animals and people for 21 days after the most recent contact.

(With inputs from PTI)