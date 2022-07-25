India has reported four monkeypox cases so far and one suspected case was detected in Telangana. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency. The announcement came after more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox were reported in more than 75 countries and five people died due to the infection in Africa.

Here's a list of Indian states where monkeypox cases have been reported till July 25.

Three monkeypox cases in Kerala:

1. The The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in the Kollam district of Kerala. The person had returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). All his contacts were identified, and 11 of his co-passengers, his family members, an auto-driver, a taxi driver and a dermatologist of a private hospital where the infected person sought treatment were kept under observation.

2. The second positive case was reported in Kannur. "The The second positive case was reported in Kannur. "The 31-year-old man from Kannur is currently undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College. The patient's health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance," said Veena George.

One monkeypox case in Delhi

The country's fourth case of monkeypox was reported in Delhi on Sunday. A 34-year-old man with no travel history was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College with fever and skin lesions, the Health Ministry said. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, sources said. "Contact tracing process has been initiated," the sources said.

Suspected monkeypox case in Telangana

A Telangana man was suspected to have contracted monkeypox disease. A 40-year-old resident of Kamareddy, with a travel history to Kuwait, is currently under treatment after showing symptoms of monkeypox.

A 40-year-old resident of Kamareddy had come from Kuwait on July 6 and developed a fever on July 20. The person got admitted to a private hospital in Kamareddy district after developing rashes on July 23, State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a release.

"His samples have been sent to NIV lab, Pune for testing. He has been isolated, the Director of Public Health in Telangana said.

The official said authorities have also identified six people who were in contact with the person. "Though they do not have any symptoms, they have also been kept in isolation," the senior health official said. Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao reviewed the situation and based on his directions all necessary measures are being undertaken, the health official said.

About monkeypox

Monkeypox infection is treated with lotions and fever medications and if there is any blood infection or viral pneumonia, adequate medications are administered. The 'Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease' issued by the Centre stated that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.

It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bush meat preparation.