India now has three monkeypox cases and all reported in Kerala

India confirmed its third case of monkeypox on Friday. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that a 35-year-old man who returned to Malappuram from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 6 tested positive for the virus.

She informed that the man had a fever and was admitted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital on July 13. He began showing symptoms on July 15. "His family and close contacts have been kept under observation," she said.

All three confirmed cases of monkeypox in India until now were reported in Kerala.

The nation's first case of monkeypox was confirmed in the Kollam district of Kerala. This person had also returned from the UAE. All his contacts were identified, and 11 of his co-passengers, his family members, an auto-driver, a taxi driver and a dermatologist of a private hospital where the infected person sought treatment were kept under observation.

The second positive case was reported in the Kannur district of Kerala. "The 31-year-old man from Kannur is currently undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College. The patient's health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance," said Veena George.

Stepping up vigil over monkeypox cases, the central government on July 18 asked all the states, ports, and airports to screen all international passengers arriving in India. The Centre also released a set of guidelines to prevent monkeypox spread.

The government recommended that the person confirmed with monkeypox must be isolated. A health facility must be informed immediately. Also, one must avoid contact and maintain hand hygiene. It was also advised to protect frontline health workers and use masks and gloves when caring for patients.