Moderna vaccine gets nod for emergency use in India; expert discusses

Moderna has now got approval from the government for the import of their COVID-19 vaccine to India. Cadila Healthcare has announced that they have applied for emergency use approval with the DCGI for their ZyCoV-D vaccine as well. Lupin is also in focus on account of its warning letter.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Nithya Balasubramanian, Director at Sanford Bernstein, to discuss this opportunity for the companies in terms of vaccines.

Balasubramanian said Moderna is a fantastic weapon in the fight against COVID because the RNA vaccine had shown very high efficacy levels against the disease. It has almost perfect efficacy against severe cases in hospitalisation so it is a great option to have, she said.

"In terms of Cipla, it is very hard to say right now as it does not yet have a commercial deal in place with Moderna. Also, Moderna had said that they will not have capacities to spare in 2021, so it is difficult to say how many of these doses will be made available in India."

She added that for most companies, it is likely to be a one-time opportunity. "So, we cannot really put a multiple on revenue or earnings estimate from these vaccine opportunities, especially for companies like Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories. From a numbers' perspective, we would actually do an NPV for this specific opportunity."

She believed that the government would want to fast-track the review of ZyCoV-D as this is the first one that is going for the pediatric population as well. In three weeks' time or so, the DCGI may decide on giving emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the vaccine. "If they do get a EUA, they would pretty much be the only vaccine that is indicated for the 12-17 years of age and that would be a target market where Zydus will have an exclusive presence," she said.

