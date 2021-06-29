Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Moderna seeks regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna seeks regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    India's drug regulator may soon grant restricted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said on Tuesday. Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla, on behalf of the US pharma major, has requested for import and marketing authorisation of these jabs. According to the sources, an approval is likely to come anytime as the CDSCO is in favour of doing so.

    Moderna seeks regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine
    India's drug regulator may soon grant restricted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said on Tuesday.
    Moderna has also informed that the US Government has agreed to donate a certain number of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX to the Government of India for use and has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for these vaccines.
    Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla, on behalf of the US pharma major, has requested for import and marketing authorisation of these jabs. According to the sources, an approval is likely to come anytime as the CDSCO is in favour of doing so.
    Cipla filed an application on Monday seeking permission for import of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine referring to DCGI notices dated April 15 and June 1 stating that if the vaccine is approved by the USFDA for EUA, the vaccine can be granted marketing authorisation without bridging trial and assessment of safety data of first 100 beneficiaries of vaccines shall be submitted before rolling out in immunization programme.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    SII seeks emergency use approval after EU 'Green Pass' leaves out Covishield

    Next Article

    B Medical Systems joins hands with Dr Reddy's for pan-India rollout of Sputnik V vaccine

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,485.05 24.85 1.01
    Divis Labs4,351.60 37.20 0.86
    Dr Reddys Labs5,447.55 43.30 0.80
    Nestle17,653.75 147.60 0.84
    Power Grid Corp233.05 1.20 0.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,484.90 24.90 1.01
    Dr Reddys Labs5,447.75 43.65 0.81
    Nestle17,648.30 140.20 0.80
    Power Grid Corp233.10 1.30 0.56
    Bajaj Finance6,071.00 35.75 0.59
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,485.05 24.85 1.01
    Divis Labs4,351.60 37.20 0.86
    Dr Reddys Labs5,447.55 43.30 0.80
    Nestle17,653.75 147.60 0.84
    Power Grid Corp233.05 1.20 0.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,484.90 24.90 1.01
    Dr Reddys Labs5,447.75 43.65 0.81
    Nestle17,648.30 140.20 0.80
    Power Grid Corp233.10 1.30 0.56
    Bajaj Finance6,071.00 35.75 0.59

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.26250.07250.10
    Euro-Rupee88.4310-0.1290-0.15
    Pound-Rupee102.8430-0.2660-0.26
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67120.00060.10
    View More