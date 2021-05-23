Moderna refuses to send vaccines to Punjab, says it only deals with central govt Updated : May 23, 2021 20:17:48 IST According to Moderna's policy, it deals with the government of India and not with any state government or private parties. Punjab was forced to stop vaccination for phase 1 and phase 2 categories because of the non-availability of vaccine doses. Published : May 23, 2021 08:17 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply