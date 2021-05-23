  • SENSEX
Moderna refuses to send vaccines to Punjab, says it only deals with central govt

Updated : May 23, 2021 20:17:48 IST

According to Moderna's policy, it deals with the government of India and not with any state government or private parties.
Punjab was forced to stop vaccination for phase 1 and phase 2 categories because of the non-availability of vaccine doses.
Published : May 23, 2021 08:17 PM IST

