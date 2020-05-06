Healthcare Mizoram set to become 5th COVID-19 free state in Northeast Updated : May 06, 2020 05:57 PM IST Mizoram Health Services Director H. Lalchungnunga said the three successive tests of the state's lone patient came out negative A doctor from Mizoram, who worked at a Meghalaya hospital, also tested coronavirus positive in Shillong on April 14. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365