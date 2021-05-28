  • SENSEX
Home Healthcare

Mixing COVID-19 vaccines: Know what experts say

Updated : May 28, 2021 17:28:36 IST

It is 'plausible' to mix Covishield-Covaxin doses but there is no conclusive evidence yet of safety and efficacy
Preliminary results indicate combination of AstraZeneca shot followed by Pfizer can produce a potent immune response
Without proper trials there can be no definitive call on mixing vaccines in India
Mixing COVID-19 vaccines: Know what experts say
Published : May 28, 2021 05:28 PM IST

