Mixing COVID-19 vaccines: Know what experts say
It is 'plausible' to mix Covishield-Covaxin doses but there is no conclusive evidence yet of safety and efficacy
Preliminary results indicate combination of AstraZeneca shot followed by Pfizer can produce a potent immune response
Without proper trials there can be no definitive call on mixing vaccines in India