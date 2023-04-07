Mission Swachhta Aur Paani | India's initiative to ensure clean water and a sustainable sanitation

Mission Swachhta Aur Paani is a nationwide campaign by News18 Network and Harpic for sustainable sanitation and clean water. This campaign is striving to mobilise the country towards a better sanitation and make it a Jan Andolan.

On the occasion of World Health Day, Mission Swachhta Aur Paani is moving into its third season. This season is going to be about how good sanitation practices especially clean toilets can lead to a healthier India.

The message that will be sent out to every Indian this time is ‘Healthy Hum Jab Saaf Rakhe Toilet Har Dam’.

On the occasion of World Health Day, Mission Swachhta Aur Paani is bringing the country together for a dialogue on sanitation empowerment.

Mission Swachhta Aur Paani is bringing the country together to encourage the adoption of good sanitation practices for a healthier tomorrow. From the snowy mountains to the deep peninsula, from the forests in the northeast to the rugged west, Mission Swachhta Aur Paani is cherished as a guide, a reminder, an advocate, a reformer, and an upholder of the global sustainable development goals.

Now in 2023, News18 Network and Harpic are renewing the focus on sanitation literacy with the aim of creating awareness of the importance of maintaining good hygiene and sanitation with the motto of ‘Healthy Hum Jab Saaf Rakhe Toilet Har Dam’.

Health, education, economic growth, environment continue to be critically impacted by the lack of sustainable sanitation.

Starting in 2014, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for Swachh Bharat, India embarked on what is the biggest sanitation drive in the world. To achieve universal coverage, in an earnest conviction for the National Abhiyan, in 2019, Harpic and Network18 launched Mission Paani in India. And soon created a global splash at World Water Week 2019 in Stockholm.

People from all walks of life took the sacred Jal Pratigya or Water Oath led by the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.

On World Toilet Day 2021, Mission Paani created history. It unveiled the first of its kind Sanitation Pledge and Preamble at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra starting a high-impact conversation around sanitation security, behavioural change, immediate and effective policies and empowerment of sanitation workers.

In 2022, the campaign entered into a third year with a renewed focus on sanitation, cleanliness and a push for clean and hygienic toilets.

The campaign initiated a dialogue on sanitation empowerment with government leaders, sanitation warriors and celebrities, policy experts and citizens making an appeal for a right to dignity.

The big moment came, when the President of India, Draupadi Murmu complemented Mission Swachhta Aur Paani for championing a national cause to make sanitation a nationwide campaign.

