Ministry of AYUSH asks Patanjali for composition, research data on 'COVID-19 cure' Coronil, not to publicise claims

Updated : June 23, 2020 06:43 PM IST

The Ministry of AYUSH has asked the company to furnish details of the drug’s composition and the research the company has conducted prior to its launch.
Launching its product earlier Tuesday, Patanjali claimed that the medicine can cure COVID-19 within 14 days.
A majority of coronavirus patients recover without medication within 14 days. Drugs and other intrusive medication is administered in extreme cases.
