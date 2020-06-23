Ministry of AYUSH asks Patanjali for composition, research data on 'COVID-19 cure' Coronil, not to publicise claims

After Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved launched its Ayurvedic medicine, Coronil, claiming that it will help in the treatment of coronavirus infection, the Ministry of AYUSH on Tuesday asked the company to furnish details of the drug’s composition and the research the company has conducted prior to its launch.

“Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined,” the Ministry of AYUSH said in a press release.

The ministry has also asked the Uttarakhand government to provide copies of license and approval details granted for the manufacture of Coronil. Patanjali is headquartered in Haridwar, which comes under Uttarakhand’s jurisdiction.

“Ministry has also requested concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttrakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19,” the statement added.

Launching its product earlier Tuesday, Patanjali claimed that the medicine can cure COVID-19 within 14 days. “Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry,” the Ministry of AYUSH statement added.

A majority of coronavirus patients recover without medication within 14 days. Drugs and other intrusive medication is administered in extreme cases.

More than 425,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in India and upwards of 14,000 casualties have been recorded in the country. Globally, the infection tally has crossed the nine million mark while the death toll has climbed upwards of 470,000.