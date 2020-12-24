  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Millions of US vaccine doses sit on ice, putting 2020 goal in doubt

Updated : December 24, 2020 10:10 AM IST

The Trump administration promised to vaccinate 20 million by the end of the year while providing little funding to achieve the goal.
Almost 5.9 million doses of Moderna Inc’s vaccine should go out this week and an additional 2 million doses from Pfizer and partner BioNTech.
Two more vaccines may be approved in February from Johnson & Johnson Inc and AstraZeneca Plc.
Millions of US vaccine doses sit on ice, putting 2020 goal in doubt

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: On new COVID-19 strain, BMC to trace all UK returnees of last 1 month; India cases above 1.01 cr

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: On new COVID-19 strain, BMC to trace all UK returnees of last 1 month; India cases above 1.01 cr

Mahindra Logistics teams up with 1Bridge for last-mile delivery

Mahindra Logistics teams up with 1Bridge for last-mile delivery

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement