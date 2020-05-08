Healthcare Migrant workers in Bengaluru's new township site keen to return home Updated : May 08, 2020 06:59 PM IST Hundreds of migrant labourers at a construction work site in the city have claimed that they are being kept confined at the place Karnataka government has initiated the process for operating special trains from Friday to ferry the migrant workers. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365