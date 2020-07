The inter-ministerial consultation to review restrictions on cinema halls, gymnasiums, schools-colleges educational institutions and metro services has begun, sources said.

In their representation to I&B Ministry, the cinema owners have requested for opening up of cinema halls with limited seating capacity.

According to their proposal, cinema halls will have 25 percent seating capacity with longer intervals, regular sanitization of halls and no queues at refreshment points.

The view has been shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs, sources said.

The Gymnasium owners too have made their representations about mounting losses and rising rents.

The government may consider the opening of gyms with the restricted or batch-wise presence of members, sources added.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges and educational institutions have been taking opinions of parents, teachers and other stake holders on when is a good time to open up. But this process could take a little more time before a decision is arrived at.

Further, Metro services are unlikely to open immediately.

Sources also revealed that the final decision will be that of states. Even if the center removes restrictions, states can continue to restrict in the interest of public health.