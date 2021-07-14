Home

    MHA says 'blatant violation' of COVID-19 norms in hill stations, markets; asks states to take action

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    The MHA emphasised the second wave of Covid is not yet over and everyone should remember there is no room for complacency and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

    The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said blatant violations of COVID-19 norms have been observed in several parts of the country, including hill stations, and asked states and union territories to take action against officials responsible for ensuring compliance to laid down guidelines. In a letter to all states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said Covid-appreciate behaviour is not being adhered to in public transport and massive crowds are thronging marketplaces, violating social distancing norms.
    Bhalla emphasised the second wave of Covid is not yet over and everyone should remember there is no room for complacency and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
    He said that with the decline in the number of active cases, states and UTs have started reopening economic activities in a gradual manner but the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated. "Blatant violations of COVID norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and at hill stations. Massive crowds are also thronging the market places, violating norms of social distancing," he said.
