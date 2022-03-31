MHA ends all COVID-19 containment measures from today; wearing of masks to continue

The Home Ministry has decided to end all COVID-19 containment measures from March 31, two years after its implementation following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier.

The Centre had on March 24, 2020, issued for the first time orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act) 2005 for the containment of COVID-19 in the country and these have been modified on various occasions.

In a communication to the chief secretaries of all states earlier this month, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said that over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic . Also, the general public now has a much higher level of awareness of the COVID-appropriate behavior, he had said.

"After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, National Disaster Management Authority has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for COVID containment measures," the communication said.

Bhalla had said that after the expiry of the existing order on March 31, no further order will be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, the Health Ministry advisories on COVID containment measures, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic, he had said.

