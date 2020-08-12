Healthcare Mexico to trial China, US COVID-19 vaccines, may produce some Updated : August 12, 2020 09:05 AM IST More than 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 25 in human clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization. J&J is likely to conduct those trials in the United States and Latin America, the regions of the world with the highest number of cases currently. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply