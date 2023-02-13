English
homehealthcare NewsMetropolis Healthcare may see some impact on margin due to newly set up labs, says Ameera Shah
healthcare | Feb 13, 2023 2:54 PM IST

Metropolis Healthcare may see some impact on margin due to newly set up labs, says Ameera Shah

Profile image
By Nigel D'Souza   | Mangalam Maloo   Feb 13, 2023 4:00 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Metropolis Healthcare is focused on delivering sustainable growth and providing top-quality healthcare services to its customers. The company's expansion plans and commitment to wellness make it a promising player in the medical diagnostics industry.

India's second largest diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare reported a weak operational performance in the third quarter with revenue falling both on a year-on-year (YoY) and sequential basis.

The Mumbai-based lab has seen some short-term impact on its EBITDA margin due to the addition of new labs, according to its Managing Director Ameera Shah.  These new labs have contracted the EBITDA margin by 1.3 percent.
“We have a plan of starting 90 new labs and 1,800 new centers in four years by 2025, we are well on track to do that. That means, in short-term, there is a dilution of some percentage of EBITDA,” she said.
Despite this, Metropolis Healthcare is well on track to achieve its goal of moving the wellness category to 20 percent in the next few years.
“Our goal is to move towards wellness category closer to 20 percent of the revenue over the next few years,” she said.
“We have seen a 20 percent growth YoY excluding COVID-19 as a part of our revenue growth,” Shah added.
In terms of financial performance, the operating EBITDA margin was at 28 percent and the company is confident in its ability to sustain mid-teens level growth rates, excluding all outliers.
Additionally, the company reported a 3 percent increase in revenue per patient and feels comfortable with its key performance indicators.
In November, an income tax search took place at Metropolis Healthcare, but no unaccounted assets were found.
Also Read | Income Tax officials leave Metropolis premises, company says operations not hit
This news has reassured the company's stakeholders and shows its commitment to transparency and ethical business practices.
The stock was up 3.47 percent in the last one week and down 4.60 percent in the past month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
 
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
First Published: Feb 13, 2023 2:54 PM IST
