Business
Merck receives USFDA approval for Ebola vaccine
Updated : December 20, 2019 08:22 AM IST
The US Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it granted approval to drugmaker Merck & Co's Ebola vaccine Ervebo, making it the first FDA-approved vaccine against the deadly virus.
The vaccine was used by the World Health Organization and Democratic Republic of the Congo as an investigational vaccine to help reduce Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreaks in few West African countries from 2014 to 2016.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more