By Akriti Anand

Mini A Delhi-based clinical psychologist said the 'Me' time for many housewives get compromised with their husbands working from home and children taking online classes. Here's how you can help them cope up with mental health issues.

Work-from-home might have come as a boon for many employees, but it may very well have put homemakers at risk of depression and anxiety.

Speaking to CNBTV-18.com, a clinical psychologist said the "me time" for many housewives has been compromised with husbands working from home and children taking online classes. This has eventually taken a toll on their mental health. "The role of caregiver automatically falls on a homemaker's shoulders," she said.

In Numbers | Indian housewives, suicides and their mental health

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report published recently showed that housewives accounted for 51.5 percent of the total female suicide victims (23,179 out of 45,026) in 2021.

They also constituted nearly 14.1 percent of total victims who committed suicides during the year in review. "Of females who committed suicides, the highest number (23,178) was of housewives followed by students (5,693) and daily wage-earners (4,246)," NCRB's 'Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2021' report said.

Meanwhile, a community-based cross-sectional study published in 2019 had found 43 percent of the participants (housewives) to be suffering from depression

It had said, "Depression was seen to be on the higher side among housewives in the rural area of Ludhiana. Housewives should be educated about warning signs and symptoms of depression and motivated to avail the primary healthcare services."

Women share their ordeal

"I have seen my mother and aunts get angry and cry by themselves...But, at times there are a few episodes of loneliness...Then, the best way is to engage yourself in the garden, and see my plants grow and flowers bloom," Mayabini Pani from Odisha said.

Another homemaker, Sheela Ravi, from Karnataka said, "I won’t term it as a mental issue. I call it an uncontrollable emotional state... Women do a lot of work to balance their daily lives between handling kids, husbands, and the house...Between all these what goes missing is themselves."

Some factors causing mental health issues among homemakers

Explaining factors leading to the degrading mental health of homemakers, Pallavi Sood, a clinical psychologist based in New Delhi, said, "She has practically lost the only time that she used to get for herself during the day while her family members were out attending their daily professional and educational commitments."

She also mentioned that often they are supposed to do things a certain manner and if the needs of the family are not met, it is easy for them to feel guilty and often distressed about not being adequate. "If called out, it can easily drop self-esteem and confidence," she said.

Pallavi also mentioned "social evils" like domestic violence, the dowry system and patriarchal ideologies that lead to mental health issues among homemakers. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic added to their woes.

Are homemakers hesitant towards taking professional help?

"It has been seen that women will generally not go to a mental health professional because they talk to a family member or a friend," Sood said.

She also noted that while talking to medical professionals, they sometimes "tend to underreport issues of marital dissatisfaction, misbehaviour or shaming".

Further, the stigma of seeking professional help for mental health issues compounds things further, Sood said.

"The stigma can be on different levels — familial, societal, etc. They would rather not speak about their mental health issues at large because they fear that it can impact them; other members of society may look down upon them," she said, adding: "Any disruption, deviation from norm can be looked down upon. Family members too can shame them."

Signs of downgrading mental health

These are a few things one must look out for:

Headaches

Body aches

Fatigability

Anxious mood

Sweating

Palpitations

Feelings of pessimism

Problems with sleep and appetite

Fleeting attention and concentration

Extreme mood changes

Irritability

Unprovoked anger

Frustration

Loss of interest in social activities

How to improve a homemaker's mental health?

Women will be able to focus on their mental well-being only when they put themselves before others. Family too plays an important role here.

They should take breaks from their daily work

Family should offer a helping hand as and when they can

There can be combined cooking sessions, planned dinners, and surprises which can make them feel special

Showing a great deal of empathy towards them when they are distressed

Complimenting and validating their everyday contributions can be a way of showing them that their work is visible and matters to others