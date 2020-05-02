Healthcare Meghalaya likely to be 6th corona-free state in North-East Updated : May 02, 2020 10:10 AM IST While no cases have been reported from Sikkim and Nagaland, three other states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura -- became coronavirus-free last month. The mountainous state had found a total of 12 COVID-19 positive cases out of which 11 were active until Thursday and one person, a doctor, died. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365