Meghalaya likely to be 6th corona-free state in North-East

Updated : May 02, 2020 10:10 AM IST

While no cases have been reported from Sikkim and Nagaland, three other states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura -- became coronavirus-free last month.
The mountainous state had found a total of 12 COVID-19 positive cases out of which 11 were active until Thursday and one person, a doctor, died.
